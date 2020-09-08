GeoDB Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $602,612.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.05053179 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052127 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.