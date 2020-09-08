Global Social Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $65,706.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01664875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00177019 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

