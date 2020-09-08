Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

