GMB (GMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $329,822.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market cap of $852,256.96 and approximately $329,822.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.