Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $50.89 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and approximately $332,982.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $46.07 or 0.00446034 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, Liqui and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kraken, Bitsane, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

