GoHelpFund Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $12,572.62 and $42,874.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.01661589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00176071 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.