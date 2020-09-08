Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $176,405.54

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $176,405.54 and $36.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00469884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.