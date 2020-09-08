Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $107.33 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Golem has a market cap of $107.33 million and $10.25 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Cobinhood and OOOBTC. During the last week, Golem has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00175236 BTC.

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Huobi, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX, BitBay, Zebpay, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Vebitcoin, Iquant, CoinExchange, Tidex, Braziliex, BitMart, Bitbns, Koinex, BigONE, Bithumb, WazirX, DragonEX, Coinbe, OKEx, ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

