Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) Shares Down 8%

Great Eastern Energy Co. Ltd. (LON:GEEC) dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 49,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 6,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.78.

Great Eastern Energy Company Profile (LON:GEEC)

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited engages in exploring, developing, extracting, distributing, and marketing coal bed methane and compressed natural gas in India. It owns interests in the Raniganj (South) block that covers an area of approximately 210 square kilometers located in West Bengal; and Mannargudi block, which covers an area of approximately 667 square kilometers situated in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu.

