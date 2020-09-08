Happycoin (HPC) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00743180 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00066463 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00663391 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000953 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

