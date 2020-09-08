HashCoin Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $340,263.05 and approximately $20,571.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

