Head to Head Analysis: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Surrey Bancorp (NYSE:SRYB)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp -120.07% 8.39% 1.01% Surrey Bancorp 28.41% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.32 $167.37 million $2.94 4.93 Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.58 $4.91 million N/A N/A

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages, real estate loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial credit products, government-guaranteed loans, and credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash management services, electronic banking, other business services, international services, merchant card services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and brokerage and investment services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

