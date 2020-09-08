Head to Head Analysis: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Princeton National Bancorp (NYSE:PNBC)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Webster Financial and Princeton National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 5 3 1 2.56 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 9.13, meaning that its share price is 813% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Princeton National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.84 $382.72 million $4.07 7.22 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Webster Financial beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

