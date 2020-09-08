Head-To-Head Comparison: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Janel (NASDAQ:JANL)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuinStreet and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.54 $18.10 million $0.34 42.24 Janel $84.35 million 0.06 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuinStreet and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17% Janel -3.54% -17.52% -4.39%

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Janel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

