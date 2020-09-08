Head to Head Survey: Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) vs. Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.03 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastermind beats Mobiquity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

