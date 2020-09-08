Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.23 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $62.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $221.80 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $230.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. 182,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.