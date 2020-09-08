Homeros (HMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $157.12 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $157.12 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00005983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00218169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01662805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00176218 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,862,008 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

