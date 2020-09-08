HorusPay Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. HorusPay has a market cap of $2.82 million and $591.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01664746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00175098 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.