HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $28,257.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00739582 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,311.81 or 1.00074329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.01717532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00131911 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00064989 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.