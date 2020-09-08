HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $141.11 million and $57.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.58 or 0.05050200 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052348 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 140,890,775 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

