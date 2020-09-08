IDEX Membership (IDXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $351,090.89

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $351,090.89 and approximately $1,841.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $175.55 or 0.01698012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

