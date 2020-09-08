Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Trading 6% Higher

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 16,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.