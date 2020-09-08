INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that INSCAPE Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

