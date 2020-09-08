Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $12.00. 14,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

