Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 52,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 101,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

About Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

