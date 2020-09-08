Jewel (JWL) Tops One Day Volume of $301.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $13.15 million and $301.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.