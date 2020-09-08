John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $274.40

Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 274.40 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 278.40 ($3.64), with a volume of 313147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.40 ($3.61).

A number of analysts have recently commented on JLG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.44.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.36%.

In other news, insider Ben Loomes purchased 61,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £174,401.56 ($227,886.53).

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.