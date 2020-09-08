JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.