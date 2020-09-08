KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $149.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

