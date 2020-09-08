Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $6,551.67

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,551.67 and $7.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00439626 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009764 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

