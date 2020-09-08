Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Stock Price Up 68.8%

Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) rose 68.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 321,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 392,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

