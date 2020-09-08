Kin Price Tops $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Kin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Stellarport and Bancor Network. Kin has a market cap of $13.93 million and $66,277.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.01661589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00176071 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, HitBTC, YoBit, Stellarport, DDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Allbit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

