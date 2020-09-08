Komodo Price Down 23.1% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Komodo has a total market cap of $74.11 million and $3.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00005885 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitbns, Crex24 and Upbit. During the last week, Komodo has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00595070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00060894 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,690,601 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbns, Crex24, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.