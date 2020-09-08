Kuende Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Kuende has a market cap of $177,871.52 and $59.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.99 or 0.05054222 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.