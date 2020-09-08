Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 273,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 210,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Libbey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Libbey by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the last quarter.

Libbey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

