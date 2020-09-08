Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY) rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,286 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY)

Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.

