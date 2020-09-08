Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

FWONA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 393,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,854. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,069 shares of company stock worth $10,293,089. Insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 194,630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 58.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.