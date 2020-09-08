Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82,173.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $82,173.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.01534372 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,199.80 or 0.98571254 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 690,041,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.