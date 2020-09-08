Lonestar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Up ∞

Lonestar West Inc. (CVE:LSI) shares rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 10,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,712 shares.

About Lonestar West (CVE:LSI)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

