Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $205.33 million and $42.73 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.05044409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,814,995 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.