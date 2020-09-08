LPA Group (LON:LPA) Trading Down 1.4%

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 4,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

