LUKSO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00008402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1.46 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LUKSO

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

