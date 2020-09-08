Maker (MKR) Price Tops $522.99

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $522.99 or 0.05054222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Bancor Network and BitMart. Maker has a total market cap of $525.91 million and $59.27 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, BitMart, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bibox, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.