MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Up 1.4%

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

