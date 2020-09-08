Marlin Gold Mining (CVE:MLN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd (CVE:MLN) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 24,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 41,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

About Marlin Gold Mining (CVE:MLN)

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd., primarily explores for, develops, and produces gold in the Americas. The company also explores for silver. It holds a 100% interest in the La Trinidad mine comprising 9 concessions located in Sinaloa; and the Gavilanes property covering an area of 8,832 hectares located in the San Dimas mining district in Durango, Mexico.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.