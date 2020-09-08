Matchpool (GUP) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $178,613.25 and $145.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.05056863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052141 BTC.

About Matchpool

GUP is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

