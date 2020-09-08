McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 93,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 948,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

McClatchy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

