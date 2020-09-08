MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Reaches $17,176.10

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market cap of $17,176.10 and approximately $22.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

