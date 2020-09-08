Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Midas has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009764 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $735.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00439626 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

