MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00064989 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.64 million and $922,639.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00739582 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00662059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,630,598 coins and its circulating supply is 10,399,335 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

